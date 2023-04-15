Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Zhabinka District
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Zhabinka District, Belarus

Rakitnicki sielski Saviet
1
Zhabinka
1
Shopin Zhabinka, Belarus
Shop
Zhabinka, Belarus
28 m²
€ 7,655
LOT 4263. Shopping pavilion in the center of Zhabinka, located on a plot of 12.67 acres ( on…
Shopin Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1/2 Floor
€ 162,111
Trading complex in ownership on the M1 / E30 highway Brest - Moscow (pos. Leninsky Zhabinkov…

