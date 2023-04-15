Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Zhabinka District, Belarus

Zhabinka
2
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet
1
Manufacturein Zhabinka, Belarus
Manufacture
Zhabinka, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 58,540
Industrial-warehouse building in ownership in d. Stebrovo Zhabinkovsky district with a total…
Manufacturein Zhabinka, Belarus
Manufacture
Zhabinka, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 30,621
Car wash with property in the industrial zone of the city of Zhabinka, Brest region with a t…
Manufacturein Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 252,173
Industrial and warehouse base with a total area of 2 (two) capital buildings of 494.5 square…

