Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kamenets District
  5. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Kamenets District, Belarus

Vysokaye
2
Manufacture To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Manufacturein Vysokaye, Belarus
Manufacture
Vysokaye, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 89,161
Industrial - warehouse building in ownership in. High Kamenetsky district with a total area …
Manufacturein Vysokaye, Belarus
Manufacture
Vysokaye, Belarus
1 Floor
€ 31,522
The production and warehouse base is owned in the city of Vysky Kamenetsky district of the B…

Properties features in Kamenets District, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir