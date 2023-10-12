Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Brest District, Belarus

7 properties total found
Manufacture in carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 1 286 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale logistics center of 2023 in Brest region (Kamenets direction) with a total area of …
Price on request
Manufacture 9 rooms with internet, with driveways, with private sector in Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Manufacture 9 rooms with internet, with driveways, with private sector
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Rooms 9
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/1
I will sell the production base with the administrative building in the village. Tukhinichi,…
€136,736
Manufacture in Kliejniki, Belarus
Manufacture
Kliejniki, Belarus
Area 199 m²
Floor 1
€179,171
Manufacture in Miedna, Belarus
Manufacture
Miedna, Belarus
Floor 1/1
Land with an area of 0.1016 hectares with a building of 9.3 square meters located on it ( pu…
€5,187
Manufacture in Znamienka, Belarus
Manufacture
Znamienka, Belarus
Floor 1/1
Industrial - warehouse building with an office block in ownership of the ag. The passion of …
€46,207
Manufacture in Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Manufacture
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Number of floors 2
Multifunctional building owned by.Koverdyaki of the Brest region with a total area of 263.8 …
€155,596
Manufacture with separate entrance in Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
Manufacture with separate entrance
Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
Area 105 m²
Floor 1
€47,150
