Commercial real estate in Albania

Hotel 50 rooms in Sarande, Albania
Hotel 50 rooms
Sarande, Albania
Rooms 50
Area 4 400 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 7,920,000
Boutique hotel for sale « Glow » in Saranda. The area of the hotel is 4800m2 ( according to…
Restaurant in Vlora, Albania
Restaurant
Vlora, Albania
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/8
€ 220,000
Office in Vlora, Albania
Office
Vlora, Albania
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/8
€ 42,000
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 350,000
Office in Shenavlash, Albania
Office
Shenavlash, Albania
Area 1 152 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 750,000
We have a warehouse for sale, located in Durres with very good connections to port and highw…
Restaurant in Tirana, Albania
Restaurant
Tirana, Albania
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 312,930
Open space on the ground floor with one side glass facade. Ideal property for investment on …
Restaurant in Tirana, Albania
Restaurant
Tirana, Albania
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 173,880
Open space on the ground floor with one side glass facade. Ideal property for investment on …
Manufacture in Tirana, Albania
Manufacture
Tirana, Albania
Area 552 m²
Floor -1/7
€ 331,260
Open space in level -1, ideally for car repair, garage or car wash
Office in Tirana, Albania
Office
Tirana, Albania
Area 432 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 800,000
Current office space in active rent contratct (10 years) with city hall
Restaurant in Tirana, Albania
Restaurant
Tirana, Albania
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 288,650
Open space commercial premises Ideally for investmnet oportinity
Restaurant in Tirana, Albania
Restaurant
Tirana, Albania
Area 241 m²
Floor 6/6
€ 602,250
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this site

