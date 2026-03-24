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Monthly rent of villas in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Khan Dangkao
7
Khan Sen Sok
5
Khan Boeng Keng Kang
12
Khan Chamkar Mon
13
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48 properties total found
7 bedroom villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
7 bedroom villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 400 m²
Floor 2
This elegant and spacious villa in Tuol Tumpung 1 is perfect for those seeking a comfortable…
$2,200
per month
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4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Floor 2
This spacious villa for rent in Khan Chamkarmon offers the perfect blend of comfort, conveni…
$4,000
per month
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Villa in Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Villa
Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Area 600 m²
Floor 3
Escape to this exquisite villa for rent in the serene Khan Dangkor district, offering a perf…
$1,200
per month
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6 bedroom villa in Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 423 m²
Floor 3
This exceptional Queen Villa offers vast living space in the premier, secure setting of Bore…
$2,500
per month
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7 bedroom villa in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
7 bedroom villa
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 442 m²
Floor 4
This prestigious 4-story luxury villa, situated in the high-growth district of Khan Sen Sok,…
$6,000
per month
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5 bedroom villa in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Floor 3
This elegant three-story villa offers spacious living areas filled with natural light, creat…
$6,500
per month
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4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Spean Thmor, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Spean Thmor, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 2
A spacious and luxury villa is available for rent in the Borey Peng Heng community. Located …
$850
per month
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7 bedroom villa in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
7 bedroom villa
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Floor 2
This elegant Queen Villa is located in Borey Peng Huoth Beong Snor and is available for rent…
$5,000
per month
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7 bedroom villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
7 bedroom villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 631 m²
This stunning villa in the heart of Boeung Keng Kang 1, just steps from Monivong Blvd, offer…
$7,500
per month
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4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 425 m²
Floor 2
This stunning 4-bedroom , 6-bathroom Villa offers modern comfort and convenience. Designed f…
$3,000
per month
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5 bedroom villa in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 420 m²
Floor 3
Embrace a life of comfort and elegance in this exceptional 5-bedroom villa for rent, nestled…
$8,000
per month
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4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 336 m²
Floor 2
Experience the pinnacle of luxury living in Phnom Penh’s most prestigious gated community wi…
$2,800
per month
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5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 432 m²
Floor 2
Tucked away in one of Phnom Penh’s most sought-after neighborhoods, this 5-bedroom villa in …
$5,500
per month
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 200 m²
This villa is located in Khan Toul Kork, a central area surrounded by various urban amenitie…
$5,000
per month
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 630 m²
Floor 4
Looking for serious space in Phnom Penh? This isn't just a house; it's a sprawling villa des…
$7,000
per month
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3 bedroom villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
3 bedroom villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
This spacious 162 m² apartment offers modern comfort and convenience in a highly sought-afte…
$3,500
per month
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Villa 12 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Villa 12 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 510 m²
Floor 2
Located in the prestigious Khan Boeung Keng Kong 1, this spacious villa spans a generous 510…
$5,000
per month
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6 bedroom villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 544 m²
This spacious villa for rent in Tonle Basac sits on a generous land size of 544m², offering …
$2,500
per month
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5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 562 m²
Floor 2
This spacious 5-bedroom villa in BKK1 offers an exceptional opportunity for embassies, corpo…
$5,500
per month
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5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 368 m²
This impressive corner queen villa in the Russey Keo area offers exceptional space and priva…
$6,500
per month
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6 bedroom villa in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Floor 2
This elegant villa in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey 2 offers a prime location near the Olympic Mark…
$2,200
per month
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5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 510 m²
Floor 2
Located in a peaceful area of Phsar Daeum Thkov, this 2-story villa offers a spacious living…
$2,000
per month
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6 bedroom villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 504 m²
Floor 2
Discover an exceptional leasing opportunity with this elegant villa in Khan Boeung Keng Kang…
$5,000
per month
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5 bedroom villa in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 231 m²
Floor 2
This premium 5-bedroom villa for rent in Borey ML, Khan Dangkor , offers an exceptional inve…
$1,500
per month
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 529 m²
Floor 2
This generous single villa is located just moments from Boeung Trabek Plaza in Chamkar Morn,…
$4,500
per month
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4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Roluoh, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Roluoh, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 236 m²
Floor 2
This 2-storey villa is located inside the well-organized Borey ML Green Land community, offe…
$1,500
per month
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5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 476 m²
This villa is perfect for those seeking a spacious and well-located property in the heart of…
$6,000
per month
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6 bedroom villa in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Indulge in sophisticated living with this magnificent 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom villa for rent i…
$2,300
per month
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4 bedroom Villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor 2
Spacious and versatile, this 2-floor villa is located in a peaceful area of Phsar Daeum Thko…
$1,100
per month
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5 bedroom villa in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 486 m²
Floor 2
This spacious villa is now available for rent in the peaceful and central area of Sangkat Bo…
$2,500
per month
Leave a request
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