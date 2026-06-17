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Houses with garage for sale in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

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Khan Dangkao
32
Khan Sen Sok
28
Khan Boeng Keng Kang
26
Khan Chbar Ampov
22
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2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy private villa in the center of the capital of the Kingdom of Cambodia Phnom Penh.Elite …
$220,000
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Separate villa in the center of the capital of the Kingdom of Cambodia.Fully ready to live. …
$220,000
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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Property types in Phnom Penh

villas

Properties features in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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