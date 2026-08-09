Residential properties for sale in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

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Residential properties in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

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Khan Boeng Keng Kang
77
Khan Chamkar Mon
46
Khan Sen Sok
60
Khan Daun Penh
48
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418 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
2 bedroom apartment
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 9/38
Spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms of 75 sq. on the 9th floor with a panoramic view of the c…
$84,467
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Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
1-Bedroom Condo for Sale at Time Square 7 – Toul Kork Discover modern urban living at Tim…
$72,000
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
2-Bedroom Condo for Sale at UC88 Wyndham Garden BKK1 Experience elevated city living at U…
Price on request
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
7 bedroom house in Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
7 bedroom house
Sangkat Boeng Tumpun 1, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
Excellent Shophouse for Sale on Street 271 This is a fantastic opportunity to own a spacious…
$500,000
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 60
This exciting opportunity offers a brand new 2-bedroom condo in the highly anticipated Urban…
$140,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 210 m²
Floor 3
Invest in this fully furnished villa and enjoy a 6% annual return. Ideal for immediate move-…
$365,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 231 m²
Floor 2
Own a spacious 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom villa in the heart of Phnom Penh’s fastest-growing sout…
$220,000
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Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover your perfect 1-bed, 1-bath condo for sale in vibrant Chamkar Mon, Tonle Basak, Phno…
$88,000
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Apartment in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Apartment
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Area 45 m²
Floor 20/39
Attention, presale of the new complex ‼️Leave an application immediately, units are sold out…
$54,292
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4 bedroom house in Sangkat Russey Keo, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Russey Keo, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
Positioned in a peaceful residential area of Sangkat Kilomet 6, this modern linked house off…
$249,000
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3 bedroom house in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Khan Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 3
Located in the peaceful and secure La Palm Residences , these 3 linked houses each feature 3…
$88,000
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 451 m²
Floor 3
This 3-storey villa sits on a land size of 15.3m x 29.5m (451.35sqm) with a house size of 8m…
$400,000
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Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
1 Bedroom Unit - 75 sqm - Vue Aston by The Peninsula Capital Co., Ltd
Price on request
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Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Time Square 8 – Designed for Every Lifestyle Whether you’re raising a family, building your …
$83,250
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1 bedroom apartment in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 39
$61,000
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2 bedroom house in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
This brand-new linked house in Borey The Flora 6A has never been lived in , offering a fresh…
$77,000
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3 bedroom house in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 3
Located in a prime, high-traffic area, this property is ideal for business operations or res…
$760,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 11/36
Turnkey 1+1 apartment on the 11th floor with an area of 55 sq.m. in a modern residential con…
$73,373
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Floor 5
Discover an exceptional 3-bedroom loft-style apartment in the prestigious Tonle Bassac distr…
$496,458
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2 bedroom apartment in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
2 bedroom apartment
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Buy an apartment in CAMBODIA in a modern, business-class residential complex located in the …
Price on request
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Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
1 Bedroom Unit - 55 sqm - Vue Aston by The Peninsula Capital Co., Ltd
Price on request
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Villa in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Villa
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Area 648 m²
This prime land plot is strategically located in the heart of BKK1, Phnom Penh’s most presti…
$5,51M
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3 bedroom house in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
This high-potential 2-floor shophouse , priced at $580,000 , is strategically located in the…
$550,000
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4 bedroom house in Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 92 m²
📣📣ផ្ទះអាជីវកម្មសម្រាប់លក់ 📍ទីតាំង: ស្ថិតក្នុង បុរីជីបម៉ុង ៥០ម 💲តម្លៃ: 188,000$ (ចរចា) ▶️ទំហំ…
$188,000
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 51
Situated on the 51st floor of the popular Urban Village Phase 2 , this stunning 3-bedroom, 3…
$250,000
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
Megakim World Corp. introduces Time Square 8, the latest addition to their portfolio of high…
$162,100
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2 bedroom house in Prey Pring Khang Tboung 1, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Prey Pring Khang Tboung 1, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Own a comfortable and affordable home in the peaceful community of Borey Cheary. Priced at j…
$65,000
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Duplex in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Duplex
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Area 60 m²
TIME SQUARE 7 SHOWROOM LOBBY & DUPLEX ✅Exquisite design ✅Stylish interior ✅Premi…
$40,387
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Apartment in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Apartment
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
🔥 Elite real estate at the price of the economy segment!🔥 20% off before the end of June!Exc…
$79,000
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Apartment in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Apartment
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
🚀 R&F City, Phnom Penh – ready-made apartments with infrastructure in a strategic location o…
$50,000
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Property types in Phnom Penh

apartments
houses

Properties features in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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