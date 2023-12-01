Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Residential
  4. Phnom Penh

Residential properties for sale in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

apartments
3
3 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 19/39
€141,000
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 23/32
€126,000
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 19/39
€102,000
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский

