Business center GIA Norea – Phnom Penh’s Next Iconic Mixed-Use Landmark

GIA Norea – A New Benchmark
Norea City Development Area’s GIA Norea is a landmark mixed-use development featuring two connected towers — GIA Tonle (Phase 1) and GIA Phnom (Phase 2) — designed for business, lifestyle, and modern urban living.
Built on a 6,904 sqm site, the project integrates office, residential, retail, and hospitality spaces with vibrant podium-level shophouses and dining areas.
Key Highlights
Smart Features
Timeline
A future-ready destination redefining business and lifestyle in Phnom Penh.