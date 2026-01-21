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Business center GIA Norea – Phnom Penh’s Next Iconic Mixed-Use Landmark

Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
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$235,900
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8
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ID: 36767
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh
  • Town
    Khan Chbar Ampov

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    50

About the complex

GIA Norea – A New Benchmark

Norea City Development Area’s GIA Norea is a landmark mixed-use development featuring two connected towers — GIA Tonle (Phase 1) and GIA Phnom (Phase 2) — designed for business, lifestyle, and modern urban living.

Built on a 6,904 sqm site, the project integrates office, residential, retail, and hospitality spaces with vibrant podium-level shophouses and dining areas.

Key Highlights

  • GIA Tonle (24 floors): Grade A offices, retail, dining, penthouses & helipad
  • GIA Phnom (50 floors): Offices, residences, sky gardens & executive lounges
  • Skybridge connection between both towers
  • Oasis Forest Garden & sky terraces for green urban living

Smart Features

  • Facial recognition access & smart security
  • Centralized building management system
  • VIP lifts & smart parking (600+ cars, 1,500+ motorbikes)

Timeline

  • Completion: Q4 2027
  • Occupancy: Q1 2028

A future-ready destination redefining business and lifestyle in Phnom Penh.

Location on the map

Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia

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Business center GIA Norea – Phnom Penh’s Next Iconic Mixed-Use Landmark
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
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