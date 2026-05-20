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New Builds in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia

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Phnom Penh
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Khan Boeng Keng Kang
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Business center GIA Norea – Phnom Penh’s Next Iconic Mixed-Use Landmark
Business center GIA Norea – Phnom Penh’s Next Iconic Mixed-Use Landmark
Business center GIA Norea – Phnom Penh’s Next Iconic Mixed-Use Landmark
Business center GIA Norea – Phnom Penh’s Next Iconic Mixed-Use Landmark
Business center GIA Norea – Phnom Penh’s Next Iconic Mixed-Use Landmark
Show all Business center GIA Norea – Phnom Penh’s Next Iconic Mixed-Use Landmark
Business center GIA Norea – Phnom Penh’s Next Iconic Mixed-Use Landmark
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
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$235,900
Number of floors 50
GIA Norea – A New Benchmark Norea City Development Area’s GIA Norea is a landmark mixed-use development featuring two connected towers — GIA Tonle (Phase 1) and GIA Phnom (Phase 2) — designed for business, lifestyle, and modern urban living. Built on a 6,904 sqm site, the project integ…
Developer
ODOM
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