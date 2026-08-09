Apartments for sale in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

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Apartments in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

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Khan Boeng Keng Kang
51
Khan Sen Sok
32
Khan Daun Penh
30
Khan Chamkar Mon
28
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211 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
2 bedroom apartment
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 9/38
Spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms of 75 sq. on the 9th floor with a panoramic view of the c…
$84,467
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Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
1-Bedroom Condo for Sale at Time Square 7 – Toul Kork Discover modern urban living at Tim…
$72,000
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
2-Bedroom Condo for Sale at UC88 Wyndham Garden BKK1 Experience elevated city living at U…
Price on request
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 60
This exciting opportunity offers a brand new 2-bedroom condo in the highly anticipated Urban…
$140,000
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Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover your perfect 1-bed, 1-bath condo for sale in vibrant Chamkar Mon, Tonle Basak, Phno…
$88,000
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Apartment in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Apartment
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Area 45 m²
Floor 20/39
Attention, presale of the new complex ‼️Leave an application immediately, units are sold out…
$54,292
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Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
1 Bedroom Unit - 75 sqm - Vue Aston by The Peninsula Capital Co., Ltd
Price on request
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Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Time Square 8 – Designed for Every Lifestyle Whether you’re raising a family, building your …
$83,250
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1 bedroom apartment in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 39
$61,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 11/36
Turnkey 1+1 apartment on the 11th floor with an area of 55 sq.m. in a modern residential con…
$73,373
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Floor 5
Discover an exceptional 3-bedroom loft-style apartment in the prestigious Tonle Bassac distr…
$496,458
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2 bedroom apartment in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
2 bedroom apartment
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Buy an apartment in CAMBODIA in a modern, business-class residential complex located in the …
Price on request
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Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
1 Bedroom Unit - 55 sqm - Vue Aston by The Peninsula Capital Co., Ltd
Price on request
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 51
Situated on the 51st floor of the popular Urban Village Phase 2 , this stunning 3-bedroom, 3…
$250,000
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
Megakim World Corp. introduces Time Square 8, the latest addition to their portfolio of high…
$162,100
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Apartment in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Apartment
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
🔥 Elite real estate at the price of the economy segment!🔥 20% off before the end of June!Exc…
$79,000
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Apartment in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Apartment
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
🚀 R&F City, Phnom Penh – ready-made apartments with infrastructure in a strategic location o…
$50,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 6/39
Start selling. For the first day, 30% of the apartment was purchased. Phnompen's most import…
$97,974
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1 bedroom apartment in Sangkat Boeng Prolit, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Sangkat Boeng Prolit, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 15/30
BUY AN INVESTMENT APARTMENT IN PHNOM PENH 🇰🇭 APARTMENT IN INSTALLMENTS FROM A DEVELOPER IN …
Price on request
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Condo 6 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Condo 6 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Ultra-Luxury Penthouse for Sale at Le Condé BKK1 Discover the pinnacle of prestige living…
$4,80M
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2 bedroom apartment in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
2 bedroom apartment
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 42/47
🌆 • REGULAR FORMAT DUPLEXOV IN PRESTIGIOUS LOCATIONS • TIME SOVER 7Odin from Nemnogych proje…
$139,594
VAT
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 26
Experience modern riverside living with this elegant unit at Vue Aston , one of Phnom Penh’s…
$175,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
2 bedroom apartment
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Time Square 9 (The Gatsby Residence) - BKK1 | Phnom Penh | Cambodia. 2+1 Apartment in Tim…
$131,400
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1 room studio apartment in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
1 room studio apartment
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 29/60
Studio apartment "turnkey" with an area of ​​31 sq.m. on the 29th floor of a residential com…
$98,890
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 26
Stunning 2-Bedroom Luxury Condo with River View in the Heart of the Capital Koh Pich. The un…
$153,318
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1 bedroom apartment in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/39
First fee from $8,850, 35 months, 45% of CTOIMOST pays for you. HOW PRECEILE IN THE CAPITAL.…
$44,251
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Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 14
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this One-Bedroom, One-Bath…
$64,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 8/41
2-room apartment for sale in a complex under construction located in the central part of the…
$130,580
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Condo 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Condo 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 167 m²
Time Square 8 – Modern City Living in the Heart of Phnom Penh Megakim World Corp. proudly in…
$227,800
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
A New Benchmark of Prestige in Phnom Penh Living J Tower 3, developed by Tanichu Assetment C…
$362,000
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Property types in Phnom Penh

penthouses
condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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