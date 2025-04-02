Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Chamkar Mon
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Khan Chamkar Mon, Cambodia

1 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Khan Chamkar Mon, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Khan Chamkar Mon, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 25/47
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Phnom Penh's prestigious Chamkar Mon district. T…
$94,541
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Khan Chamkar Mon, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Khan Chamkar Mon, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 15/47
Experience the epitome of luxury living in Phnom Penh's prestigious Chamkar Mon neighborhood…
$123,834
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Khan Chamkar Mon, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Khan Chamkar Mon, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 8/47
Experience the epitome of luxury living in Phnom Penh's prestigious Chamkar Mon district. Th…
$121,764
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Khan Chamkar Mon, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Khan Chamkar Mon, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 20/47
Experience the best of Phnom Penh living in this stunning studio condo at The Pinanacle Resi…
$86,581
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes