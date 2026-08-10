Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Cambodia

;
Phnom Penh
211
Khan Boeng Keng Kang
51
Khaet Preah Sihanouk
36
Khan Sen Sok
32
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 42
Four-room duplex.The house is built. The internal division is being maintained.This is an el…
$323,840
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 17/39
🏢 Time Square 9 "The Gatsby" is launching in BKK1! Pre-sale prices start at just $1,XXX/sqm …
$80,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Realestate.com.kh
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Cambodia

penthouses
condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Cambodia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go