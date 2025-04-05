Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Sen Sok
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
4 bedroom apartment
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/3
Experience the epitome of luxury living in Phnom Penh's Khmoun, a stunning row house/terrace…
$279,779
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom apartment in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
4 bedroom apartment
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the epitome of luxury living in Phnom Penh's Sangkat Russey Keo, a vibrant and bu…
$169,680
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes