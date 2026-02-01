Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Cambodia

Phnom Penh
61
Khaet Preah Sihanouk
30
Sihanoukville
24
Khan Daun Penh
17
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 39
🚨 WARNING: Start selling a new skyscraper in BKK1! FROM PRICE ESHE MINUS 20%❗️Homes fly away…
$97,760
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Cambodia

penthouses
condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Cambodia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go