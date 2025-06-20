Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia

Sihanoukville
6
11 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 15/22
Air Apartments: The Pearl of Victory Hill in SihanoukvilleSituated at the prestigious height…
$66,500
Studio apartment in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Area 35 m²
Platinum Coast is the premier real estate project in Sihanoukville New City at Ream. This ex…
$74,419
Studio apartment in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Area 67 m²
Platinum Coast is the premier real estate project in Sihanoukville New City at Ream. This ex…
$211,822
2 bedroom apartment in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
2 bedroom apartment
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 30
Affordable housing in a prime location with furniture is a great option for investments with…
$121,500
1 room apartment in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
1 room apartment
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 21
🗝️ Apartment with European decoration on the first coastline of the ocean 🌟 Time Square 10 O…
$49,564
3 bedroom apartment in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
3 bedroom apartment
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 19/38
Luxury apartment with ocean views in Sihanoukville!Modern premium residential complex on Otr…
$125,630
Penthouse in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Penthouse
Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Area 519 m²
Platinum Coast, an extraordinary real estate project in Sihanoukville New City at Ream. Imag…
$1,10M
Studio apartment in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Area 35 m²
First mover advantage New Landmark in Sihanoukville, Cambodia Up to 10 years of Guarante…
$74,419
Studio apartment in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Area 67 m²
First mover advantage New Landmark in Sihanoukville, Cambodia Up to 10 years of Guarante…
$211,822
2 bedroom apartment in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
2 bedroom apartment
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 19/38
Luxury apartment with ocean views in Sihanoukville!Modern premium residential complex on Otr…
$81,290
1 bedroom apartment in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 19/38
Luxury apartment with ocean views in Sihanoukville!Modern premium residential complex on Otr…
$47,088
