  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Cambodia

Phnom Penh
18
Khaet Preah Sihanouk
5
Khan Prampi Makara
5
Khan Boeng Keng Kang
4
5 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
1 room studio apartment
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 14/32
R&F City Miro is a newly built residential complex in Min Chei district, a secondary locatio…
$53,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 43
For sale is a designer 1 bedroom fully furnished apartment offering plenty of space and sunl…
$139,466
Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 33
Designer apartments for sale in the heart of Phnom Penh city centre under the management of …
$174,038
Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 45
FREEHOLD designer fully furnished apartments for sale located in the centre of Phnom Penh, o…
$179,132
Studio apartment in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Area 67 m²
Platinum Coast is the premier real estate project in Sihanoukville New City at Ream. This ex…
$211,822
