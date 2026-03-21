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Apartments in Khan Prampi Makara, Cambodia

1 BHK
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7 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Orussey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Orussey Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 16
This elegant studio apartment on the 16th floor of the prestigious C4 Building, Olympia City…
$85,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Sangkat Boeng Prolit, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Sangkat Boeng Prolit, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 15/30
BUY AN INVESTMENT APARTMENT IN PHNOM PENH 🇰🇭 APARTMENT IN INSTALLMENTS FROM A DEVELOPER IN …
Price on request
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Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 20
🏢 For Sale: C4 Building Brand New Spacious Studio Unit at Olympia City – Phnom Penh 📍 Prime …
$60,000
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OneOne
1 bedroom apartment in Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
5 Star Wyndham Hotel Room Up to 10 years of Guaranteed Rental Returns Hassle Free Inves…
$174,038
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
??? ?????? is a commercial and residential complex that integrates Phnom Penh's first 6A-gra…
$430,282
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
CEO Center is a commercial and residential complex that integrates Phnom Penh's first 6A-gra…
$217,970
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Nils OttNils Ott
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
??? ?????? is a commercial and residential complex that integrates Phnom Penh's first 6A-gra…
$932,049
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