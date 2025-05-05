Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Cambodia

4 properties total found
Studio apartment in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Area 35 m²
Platinum Coast is the premier real estate project in Sihanoukville New City at Ream. This ex…
$74,419
Studio apartment in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Area 67 m²
First mover advantage New Landmark in Sihanoukville, Cambodia Up to 10 years of Guarante…
$211,822
Studio apartment in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Area 35 m²
First mover advantage New Landmark in Sihanoukville, Cambodia Up to 10 years of Guarante…
$74,419
Studio apartment in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Area 67 m²
Platinum Coast is the premier real estate project in Sihanoukville New City at Ream. This ex…
$211,822
