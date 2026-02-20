Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Siem Reap
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Siem Reap, Cambodia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Apartment in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Apartment
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/32
Luxury real estate in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. High-rise complex overlooking the river. Investm…
$50,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Apartment
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/32
Luxury real estate in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. High-rise complex overlooking the river. Investm…
$50,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Apartment
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Area 38 m²
Floor 24/32
Luxury real estate in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. High-rise complex overlooking the river. Investm…
$58,000
Leave a request
Otium DevelopmentOtium Development
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Siem Reap, Cambodia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go