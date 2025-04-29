Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Sofia City
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Sofia City, Bulgaria

3 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 489 m²
We present to you an exclusive property on two floors with a feeling of house at the foot of…
$941,998
3 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Bestay Property present to you a three bedroom penthouse with breathtaking views on the 16th…
$711,975
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Bestay Property presents a luxury furnished high-end two bedroom penthouse in a prestigious …
$1,09M
