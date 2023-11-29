Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Sofia City Province
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria

Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Sofia, Bulgaria
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Bestay Property presents a penthouse with two open parking spaces and one underground parkin…
€1,50M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with yard in Lozenec, Bulgaria
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with yard
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Bestay Property offers an exquisite property in the gated complex – Reina Sofia. The penthou…
€403,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Bestay Property presents a luxury furnished high-end two bedroom penthouse in a prestigious …
€995,000
