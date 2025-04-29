Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Sofia City, Bulgaria

Sofia
480
10 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 489 m²
We present to you an exclusive property on two floors with a feeling of house at the foot of…
$941,998
2 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/4
On sale 3 room apartment in Sofia. 2nd floor, bilateral, 2 spacious bedrooms, a large living…
$253,134
4 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
4 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Bestay Property presents for sale an apartment located very close to the “Boyana” cinema cen…
$427,185
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Bestay Property presents a penthouse with two open parking spaces and one underground parkin…
$1,64M
3 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Bestay Property presents a luxury three bedroom penthouse on top floor with built-up area of…
$357,302
3 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Bestay Property present to you a three bedroom penthouse with breathtaking views on the 16th…
$711,975
3 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Bestay Property presents for sale a penthouse with double garage and ideal parts of the land…
$542,197
1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale 2-room apartment. 2nd floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, spacious living room combined w…
$134,162
1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale 2-room apartment: 2nd floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, separate storage room, living r…
$150,903
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Bestay Property presents a luxury furnished high-end two bedroom penthouse in a prestigious …
$1,09M
