Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Sofia City, Bulgaria

4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/4
On sale 3 room apartment in Sofia. 2nd floor, bilateral, 2 spacious bedrooms, a large living…
$253,134
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/5
Without a commission !! unique projected -to -industry -covered sales, which is in a humi…
$123,497
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/4
without a commission! on a straight line from the developer! Full support of the transac…
$144,818
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale 2-room apartment. 2nd floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, spacious living room combined w…
$134,162
Leave a request
