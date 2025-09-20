Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Pomorie, Bulgaria

Kableshkovo
11
Aheloy
5
3 bedroom house in Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 1
🏡 Single-Storey Private House for Sale | only 12 km to Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates presents…
$294,661
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom house in Medovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Medovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer a spacious, stylishly furnished three-story house with a yard and a GARAGE in the v…
$385,000
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Български
