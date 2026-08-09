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Residential properties for sale in Kameno, Bulgaria

;
apartments
8
houses
10
18 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/6
We offer a spacious, stylishly furnished three-bedroom apartment in the central part of the …
$258,708
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2 bedroom house in Kameno, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Kameno, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer a spacious furnished one-story house with a yard in the town of Kameno. The hous…
$137,631
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3 bedroom house in Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/2
ID 33891248 Price: 248,500 euros Population: Czerni Vrch, BurgasRoom: 4Total area: 280 sq m …
$285,123
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/9
We offer spacious unfurnished two-bedroom apartments WITHOUT MAINTENANCE FEE in the Smokinit…
$104,497
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2 bedroom house in Vinarsko, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Vinarsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a two-story house with a yard and a GARAGE in the village of Vinarsko, Burgas regio…
$151,235
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1 bedroom apartment in Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/9
We offer spacious unfurnished two-bedroom apartments WITHOUT MAINTENANCE FEE in the complex …
$104,497
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2 bedroom apartment in Vinarsko, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Vinarsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/2
ID 34082724For sale:Ready to settle house with spacious plot Price: 129,000Population: c. Wi…
$146,756
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1 bedroom apartment in Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/4
We offer spacious unfurnished one-bedroom apartments WITHOUT MAINTENANCE FEE in the newly bu…
$56,094
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2 bedroom house in Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
ID 33895136 Price: 127,400 euros Population: Czerni Vrch, BurgasRoom: 3Total area: 130 sq m …
$145,356
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1 bedroom apartment in Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 000 m²
Floor 3/4
We offer spacious unfurnished one-bedroom apartments WITHOUT MAINTENANCE FEE in the newly bu…
$56,094
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Apartment in Cherni vrah, Bulgaria
Apartment
Cherni vrah, Bulgaria
Area 130 m²
New complex of single-family houses only 12 km from the city of Burgas Location The complex…
$151,115
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2 bedroom house in Vinarsko, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Vinarsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
ID 33637958Sale of a courtyard with an old house in the village of Vinarsko, Kameno communit…
$39,818
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2 bedroom house in Vinarsko, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Vinarsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
Single-Storey House with yard in Vinarsko Village, Burgas Region We offer for sale a single-…
$98,293
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/6
‼️SALES START‼️ Sunny Beach New residential building in the center of Sunny Beach near Caca…
$61,746
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3 bedroom house in Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 New Build House for Sale | Village near Burgas (20 km) IBG Real Estates is pleased to offe…
$199,472
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Vinarsko, Bulgaria
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Vinarsko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Description of object: The house is located on a plot of 820 square meters. The total area o…
$95,348
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom house in Vinarsko, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Vinarsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer a one-story house with a yard in the village of Vinarsko, Burgas region. The tot…
$96,896
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3 bedroom house in Kameno, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Kameno, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a spacious furnished RENOVATED and GASIFIED two-story house with a LARGE POOL in th…
$215,480
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Properties features in Kameno, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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