Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Kameno
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Kameno, Bulgaria

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room house in Livada, Bulgaria
4 room house
Livada, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 162 m²
€152,000
Leave a request
House in Troyanovo, Bulgaria
House
Troyanovo, Bulgaria
Area 48 m²
€13,900
Leave a request

Properties features in Kameno, Bulgaria

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir