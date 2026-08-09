Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Kameno
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kameno, Bulgaria

;
1 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/6
We offer a spacious, stylishly furnished three-bedroom apartment in the central part of the …
$258,708
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/9
We offer spacious unfurnished two-bedroom apartments WITHOUT MAINTENANCE FEE in the Smokinit…
$104,497
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/9
We offer spacious unfurnished two-bedroom apartments WITHOUT MAINTENANCE FEE in the complex …
$104,497
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Vinarsko, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Vinarsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/2
ID 34082724For sale:Ready to settle house with spacious plot Price: 129,000Population: c. Wi…
$146,756
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/4
We offer spacious unfurnished one-bedroom apartments WITHOUT MAINTENANCE FEE in the newly bu…
$56,094
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 000 m²
Floor 3/4
We offer spacious unfurnished one-bedroom apartments WITHOUT MAINTENANCE FEE in the newly bu…
$56,094
Leave a request
Apartment in Cherni vrah, Bulgaria
Apartment
Cherni vrah, Bulgaria
Area 130 m²
New complex of single-family houses only 12 km from the city of Burgas Location The complex…
$151,115
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Polski Izvor, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/6
‼️SALES START‼️ Sunny Beach New residential building in the center of Sunny Beach near Caca…
$61,746
Leave a request

Properties features in Kameno, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go