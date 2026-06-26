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Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

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Nesebar
6
Sveti Vlas
8
Aheloy
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1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 8/8
👑 Penthouse on the upper floor with the panorama of the sea: Grandiose four-room apartment i…
$346,536
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Properties features in Burgas, Bulgaria

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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