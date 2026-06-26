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Penthouses with garden for sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

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Nesebar
6
Sveti Vlas
8
Aheloy
5
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3 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 6/6
CASADAS 4: A prestigious penthouse in the heart of a family resort!We're proposing that the …
$153,853
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Bulgarian Expert
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 8/8
👑 Penthouse on the upper floor with the panorama of the sea: Grandiose four-room apartment i…
$346,536
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 7/7
🏡 📏 🛏️ 2 с💼 🍽 🍳 ‍♂️ Сауна🛁 2 сану🚪 🌿 📩 — органи
$285,602
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Languages
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Properties features in Burgas, Bulgaria

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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