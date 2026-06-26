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Terraced Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Burgas, Bulgaria

;
Nesebar
3
Sveti Vlas
8
Aheloy
4
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5 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 2/5
🏛️ The door style and silence of the inner garden: an exclusive two-story mezzanine in the A…
$348,448
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Bulgarian Expert
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
ANTONIA: Amazing two-level apartment with huge terraces!We bring to your attention a unique …
$121,364
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Bulgarian Expert
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 6/7
🏛️ Twin-length Luxe with Sea View and Mountains: Exclusive Mesonet in Villa FlorenceWe offer…
$319,790
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Value OneValue One
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/3
🌊 Panorama of the Sea and Two Levels of Comfort: A Luxurious Three-Room Townhouse in Bay VIE…
$114,272
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
Floor 3/4
🏠 Spacious for the whole family: 4-room apartment in Sunny Day 3We offer for sale a rare obj…
$129,431
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Properties features in Burgas, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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