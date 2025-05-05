Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Blagoevgrad
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
7 bedroom house in Razlog, Bulgaria
7 bedroom house
Razlog, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 769 m²
Luxury mansion in Razlog (Boykov Rid) with panoramic views of Pirin and the golf village.The…
$1,04M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Bansko, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Bansko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 423 m²
Bestay Property presents to your attention a property with a built up  are of 423 sq.m. – co…
$1,28M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go