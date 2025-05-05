Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Blagoevgrad
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
7 bedroom house in Razlog, Bulgaria
7 bedroom house
Razlog, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 769 m²
Luxury mansion in Razlog (Boykov Rid) with panoramic views of Pirin and the golf village.The…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go