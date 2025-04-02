Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Viajnianski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Viajnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Viajnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viajnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
An object of unfinished construction (residential house) in Ag.Veyno was put up for sale (di…
$35,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Viajnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes