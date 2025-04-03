Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vayhanskiy selskiy Sovet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Vayhanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment 10 rooms in Vayhanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Apartment 10 rooms
Vayhanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 2
Area:The total area of the plot is 2.87 hectares.Infrastructure:At a high level, land works …
$285,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vayhanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes