  Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Usazski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Cottages for sale in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus

Cottage in Usyazh, Belarus
Cottage
Usyazh, Belarus
Area 198 m²
The house was commissioned in 2024.The roof is soft shingles. Walls - gas silicate blocks-40…
$149,000
Cottage in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
For sale a cozy house made of virgin timber d. Sarnatskoe- The plot is completely fenced off…
$189,000
Properties features in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus

