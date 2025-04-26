Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Salihorsk District
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Salihorsk District, Belarus

Salihorsk
5
5 properties total found
Office 107 m² in Salihorsk, Belarus
Office 107 m²
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouse for sale ❤️The building is specialized for warehouses, trading bases, logistics ba…
$80,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 1 334 m² in Salihorsk, Belarus
Commercial property 1 334 m²
Salihorsk, Belarus
Area 1 334 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of a building in the center of SoligorskAddress: Soligorsk, Mira Ave., 32Area: 1334 m2H…
$450,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 780 m² in Salihorsk, Belarus
Commercial property 780 m²
Salihorsk, Belarus
Area 780 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of premises in the center of SoligorskAddress: Soligorsk, Mira Ave., 32Area: 780 m2Heat…
$320,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 226 m² in Salihorsk, Belarus
Manufacture 226 m²
Salihorsk, Belarus
Area 226 m²
Floor 1/1
Spacious production room with communications ❤️Are you looking for a spacious and functional…
$80,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 564 m² in Salihorsk, Belarus
Commercial property 564 m²
Salihorsk, Belarus
Area 564 m²
Floor 1/2
Warehouse premises for saleAddress: Soligorsk, Mira Ave., 32Area: 564 m2Heated retail and wa…
$190,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go