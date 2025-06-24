Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Hotel

Monthly rent of hotels in Belarus

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 120 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Hotel 120 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 8
Rentals
$5,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go