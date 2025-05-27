Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Navapolatsk
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Navapolatsk, Belarus

14 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Bedrooms 5
Area 422 m²
We are selling a luxury house in the only closed-type village in Riga! Perfect location for …
$906,053
Villa 5 bedrooms in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Bedrooms 5
Area 616 m²
A private house in the heart of Mezapark in a quiet, natural place with access to the lake.M…
$1,60M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Bedrooms 5
Area 328 m²
We sell a spacious, well-built house in Marupa. At a distance of 5 minutes. on foot is locat…
$632,528
Villa in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Villa
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 1 000 m²
The property is located in the suburban residence of Riga residents, the most elite suburb o…
$854,767
Villa 8 bedrooms in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Villa 8 bedrooms
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Bedrooms 8
Area 657 m²
Spacious house for sale in the most elite district of Riga - Mezhapark. Located in the priva…
$1,54M
Villa in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Villa
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 186 m²
Compact house of 186 sq.m. in Balthezers on the first line.1 floor-spacious living room with…
$626,829
Villa 9 bedrooms in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Villa 9 bedrooms
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Bedrooms 9
Area 540 m²
For sale luxury house in one of the best and safe areas of Riga, located in the park area, 1…
$740,798
Villa 5 bedrooms in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
We offer to buy a wonderful 2-storey house in the area of private houses in Mezhapark. Mezha…
$683,814
Villa 7 bedrooms in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Bedrooms 7
Area 220 m²
We sell a unique property for nature lovers. Located in Adaga volost, just 7 km from the cen…
$796,643
Villa 16 bedrooms in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Villa 16 bedrooms
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Bedrooms 16
Area 520 m²
For sale a modern house in Mezapark, in one of the greenest areas of Riga. In Mezapark there…
$854,767
Villa in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Villa
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 265 m²
We offer a modern house in one of the most prestigious and green areas of Riga - Mezapark.Th…
$581,242
Villa in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Villa
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 875 m²
We are selling a mansion on the shore of Lake Balthesers! This village is a country residenc…
$1,25M
Villa 9 bedrooms in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Villa 9 bedrooms
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Bedrooms 9
Area 600 m²
The White Lake Mansion (Baltezers)The house was commissioned in December 2008. Located on th…
$1,48M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
Unique offer - an apartment in a new detached house, with its own fenced territory, five min…
$341,907
