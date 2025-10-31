Show property on map Show properties list
Short-term rental flats and apartments in Minsk District, Belarus

Zaslauje
3
6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Zaslauje, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Zaslauje, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 6/9
$27
per night
2 room apartment in Machulishchy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 7/9
$24
per night
1 room apartment in Machulishchy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/6
$24
per night
3 room apartment in Zaslauje, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zaslauje, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/9
$30
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/5
A studio apartment is rented in A.G. Lesnoy, Troitskaya, 22!   Looking for a cozy place t…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Zaslauje, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zaslauje, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 9
I rent a cozy apartment for a day in the beautiful city of Zaslavl! If you are looking for t…
$27
per night
