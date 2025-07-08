Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Linauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Linauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/19
$79,823
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
УКС МИНГОРИСПОЛКОМА
Languages
Русский
House in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Buy a cottage surrounded by forest in ST Polytechnic ❤️ Cozy country house in a picturesque …
$12,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/19
$121,987
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
УКС МИНГОРИСПОЛКОМА
Languages
Русский
TekceTekce
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
The ideal offer for a comfortable life is a spacious three-bedroom apartment in the Lebyazhy…
$179,000
Leave a request
House in Liadna, Belarus
House
Liadna, Belarus
Area 64 m²
House for sale in ag. Slutsky district. The total area of the house is 64.3 square meters, t…
$4,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/9
1-bedroom apartment, Brest, Molodogvardeyskaya str., 1980, 3 / 9 brick, 28.9 / 28.9 / 17.6 /…
$33,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/19
$116,476
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
УКС МИНГОРИСПОЛКОМА
Languages
Русский
2 room apartment in Starobin, Belarus
2 room apartment
Starobin, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/3
Cozy two-bedroom apartment for sale - the perfect home for your family! ❤️ We offer you a un…
$26,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale a cozy three-bedroom apartment - the perfect place for your family! ❤️ Are you look…
$82,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 6/19
$80,107
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
УКС МИНГОРИСПОЛКОМА
Languages
Русский
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
House of the Future on your site for a month with installments of 0% for 24 months!Strong, r…
$22,060
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Babruysk, Belarus
House
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 61 m²
For sale is a cozy and strong house located in the Forstadt area, Kirpichnaya Street, Bobrui…
$17,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Linauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go