Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kozlovskiy selskiy Sovet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Kozlovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Onoshki, Belarus
House
Onoshki, Belarus
Area 88 m²
House for sale in a picturesque location located on a plot of 14 acres, where you can enjoy …
$43,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kozlovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes