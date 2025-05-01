Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Damacauski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Damacauski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Damacauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Damacauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
Object code 28924: We work for the owner! Buying this property - you do not pay a commission…
$22,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Damacauski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go