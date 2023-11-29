Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Southern Albania, Albania

Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 5 100 m²
Land for sale with a certificate. The land has an area of 5 100 m2 (in the certificate) and …
€673,200
Plot of land in Orikum, Albania
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
Area 900 m²
Dt 29.03.2021                                                                               …
€79,000
Plot of land in Orikum, Albania
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
Area 800 m²
Land + old building in the village rradhime. The land has a fantastic view of the sea and is…
€173,000
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 5 000 m²
Dt 29.03.2021                                                                               …
€1
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 10 000 m²
Land / are for sale located at the entrance of Tragjas (1 km away from Orikumi and the coast…
€200,000
Plot of land in Armen, Albania
Plot of land
Armen, Albania
Area 10 400 m²
Land in the armen with an area of 10 400 m2. There are about 400 olives planted with three v…
€104,000
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 1 000 m²
Located next to the village of Bistrov, this land is mainly for rented for 10/20/30 years or…
€80
Plot of land in Orikum, Albania
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
Area 230 000 m²
The total land area of 230,000 square meters 80 euro for m2. The plot can be divided into se…
€100,000
Plot of land in Himare, Albania
Plot of land
Himare, Albania
Area 757 677 m²
The plot is located in the area of "Himara" (Paradise in Albania) v. "Cheparo".  Near the pl…
€26,52M
Plot of land in Orikum, Albania
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
Area 1 000 m²
The land is located on the 2 line. Opposite, private yacht port and free beaches.  Only 1000…
€150,000
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 2 200 m²
Mini Hotel, large parking, now 2 floors -14 rooms + possibility to build another one by new …
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 5 000 m²
Land with buildings about 5000 m2. Have all documents, can be hotel or privat house  
€750,000
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 4 400 m²
Land with old buildings Certified total 4.400 m2   
€396,000
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 1 400 m²
The plot/land is located on the waterfront "Lungo Mare" on the 3 line.  At the moment there …
€700,000
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 1 600 m²
Land with a total area of over 1500 m2. Panoramic views of the city and the sea. Ideal for t…
€215,000
Plot of land in Orikum, Albania
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
Area 6 760 m²
***Land for sale! Perfect land sea view in Radhime! Plot of land Total certified area 6,760 …
€743,600
Plot of land in Himare, Albania
Plot of land
Himare, Albania
Land for sale 10,000 m2, with property certificates. Overlooking the sea. Price € 160 per sq…
€1,60M
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Orikum, Albania
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
Land for sale in Orikum with an area of 15699 meters, a distance from the sea of 150 meters,…
€1,65M
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Qeparo i Siperm, Albania
Plot of land
Qeparo i Siperm, Albania
For sale 10,000 meters of land by sea in Cheparo Vlera, with documents, the price is 1,900,0…
€1,90M
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 800 m²
Land for sale  with an amazing sea and city view in Kanine,only 10 mins away from Vlora.Perf…
€47,000
Plot of land in Berat, Albania
Plot of land
Berat, Albania
€100,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land in Ceprat, Albania
Plot of land
Ceprat, Albania
Area 900 000 m²
For sale are 7 plots of land with a total area of 900,000 m2. Ideal for agritourism or for s…
€99,000
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 800 m²
Land for sale in the Cold Water area. It has an area of 800m2 ( suitable for the constructio…
€200,000
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 2 596 m²
Land for sale in Kanine. It is located first near the road   and has panoramic views of the …
€200,000
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 15 000 m²
Land for sale at the entrance of the city of Vlora. The land has an area of 15000m2 and is s…
€2,40M
Plot of land in Orikum, Albania
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
Area 2 000 m²
Good investment opportunity-Land 2000m2 for sale at the entrance of Tragjas, with 360 degree…
€127,000
Plot of land in Orikum, Albania
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
Area 440 m²
Building 62m2 + land 378 m2 positioned on the hill of Orikum with a fantastic view of the se…
€69,997
Plot of land in Orikum, Albania
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
Area 10 000 m²
For sale two plots of land in the village of Trajas. Near the town of Orikum. The total area…
€100,000
Plot of land in Orikum, Albania
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
Area 10 000 m²
Lands for sale in the village Tradjas. Located near the town of Orikum. At 17 km from the ci…
€350,000
Plot of land in Orikum, Albania
Plot of land
Orikum, Albania
Area 3 300 m²
Land for sale in Radhima. Certificate It is equipped with. The land has a total area of 3300…
€90,000
