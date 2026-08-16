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Residential properties for sale in Korçë County, Albania

;
houses
3
3 properties total found
Townhouse in Voskopoje, Albania
Townhouse
Voskopoje, Albania
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$133,569
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Libonik, Albania
Townhouse
Libonik, Albania
A new house, not complete finished with direct access on the main road
$127,762
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Habita
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House in Pogradec, Albania
House
Pogradec, Albania
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$455,057
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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