Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Durres
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Bashkia Durres, Albania

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 7/9
Studio apartment for sale in Plazh area, near school Bajram Curi. 200m to the sea. Located o…
$74,061
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bashkia Durres, Albania

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go