OOO Vitaem

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This is what you need to know about us: The Chas-Pik (Rush-Hour) real estate agency is, first of all, made out of people who respect and love their work. Of course, it is important that the team began to form in 1995 and the Chas-Pik brand itself is over 20 years old. We have gone through a …
The real estate agency "7 Floors" specializes in sale and purchase of primary and secondary housing markets, commercial and suburban real estate, as well as provides property valuation and analytics. A highly qualified agency staff supports real estate transactions at all stages. Since its f…
Good Thoughts real estate agency was founded by a team of like-minded professionals. Each of us has own real estate experience that we have combined to form for clients a positive perception of a realtor.
By providing high-quality real estate services that meet your expectations, we want …
The real estate agency “WSP” is your peace of mind guardian. There are many agencies providing apartment transaction services in Minsk. But we are the only ones who offer you to sell, buy or exchange first, and only after to pay for the service. Each object in the catalogue – an apartment, h…
OOO Your Maentak was established in November 2016 and during this time has already become a home for its professional realtors and real estate agents. The company's management has more than 10 years of real estate experience. Although the company is still young, only certified realtors and r…