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OOO Tvoy Maentak

Belarus, Minsk
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2019
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
tmaentak.by
We are on social networks
About the agency

OOO Your Maentak was established in November 2016 and during this time has already become a home for its professional realtors and real estate agents. The company's management has more than 10 years of real estate experience. Although the company is still young, only certified realtors and real estate agents with considerable life and professional experience form the team. We are working to make your dream of an ideal home come true, and we have everything needed to make it happen as soon as possible. Our main advantage is that a well-coordinated and friendly team of an agent, realtor, photographer, marketer, and a manager will always find an individual approach to each client’s situation. Maentak is a domain, a mansion, and, in a broad sense, a house. It is only up to you to decide what your future house will be like: a cosy family home or a comfortable space for work, leisure, and noisy parties.

Services

Real estate purchase / sale, consultation, full transaction support, rent.

Our agents in Belarus
See all 16 agents
OOO Tvoy Maentak Olga
OOO Tvoy Maentak Olga
55 properties
Elena Davydova
Elena Davydova
5 properties
Parfencik Andrej
Parfencik Andrej
10 properties
Oksana Rusak
Oksana Rusak
1 property
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