NLM Consultancy

Montenegro, Podgorica
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2021
On the platform
3 months
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Website
www.nlmconsultancy.me/en
About the agency

Welcome to NLM Consultancy, a Real Estate agency which is ideally suited to assist those wishing to invest in Montenegro and having that investment taken care of, or those wishing to make this beautiful country their home.

We draw on our experiences living here in order to guide you during the months before your arrival to the successful conclusion of your property adventure. Allow us to use our expertise and connections in all areas of property which range from but not limited to:

Sales and purchasing
Rentals
Renovations of stone or second hand properties
Investment and Property management
Decor, design, styling and furnishings of newer properties

We provide you with a unique package tailored to your specific needs. And if you are already lucky enough to live here and want to change cities, upgrade or downgrade, we can help with that too!

Services

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 13:14
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Budapest)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Montenegro
Liezl Rider
Liezl Rider
29 properties
Ira Mugoša
Ira Mugoša
13 properties
