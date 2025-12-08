  1. Realting.com
LightHouse Property

Montenegro, Budva
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2023
On the platform
3 years 1 month
Languages
English, Русский, Hrvatski
Website
lighthouseproperty.me/
About the agency

About Us

Whether you are looking for a new home, a smart investment, or a reliable partner for your clients, we are here to make the process seamless, transparent and effective.

We Know Montenegro and Its Real Estate Market

With deep knowledge of Montenegro’s diverse real estate landscape, we specialize in premium Adriatic properties as well as strong investment opportunities in urban locations.
Whether you are searching for a mid-range home or a luxury villa, our team—combining local insight with international experience—guides you toward the best choices. We stay by your side to ensure that every decision is informed and aligned with your goals.

Exceptional Service with a Personal Approach

For us, real estate is not just a transaction — it is a meaningful step in life.
This is why we build long-term relationships instead of simply closing deals. Our mission is to deliver outstanding results and an elevated experience from start to finish. We take the time to understand your needs — whether you are a first-time buyer, an international investor or an agency partner. Every interaction is designed so that you feel confident, supported and fully informed at every stage.

Investment Advisory for Discerning Buyers

We provide strategic guidance that helps you maximize long-term value.
Whether you are seeking a home in Montenegro, exploring a development opportunity or expanding your investment portfolio, our advisory team offers expert support. From market analysis and risk assessment to identifying properties with strong growth potential, we help you structure your investment with long-term success in mind.

Services

  • Our Services

    We offer a comprehensive real estate service designed to provide clarity, security and peace of mind throughout the acquisition or sale process.

  • Curated Property Portfolio
    We present a carefully selected collection of Montenegro’s finest homes, villas and estates – each chosen with attention to quality and potential.

  • Due Diligence
    We conduct thorough legal and financial checks to ensure full transparency and protect our clients from potential risks.

  • Purchase Guidance
    From negotiations to contract signing and beyond, we manage every aspect of the transaction.

  • Seller Marketing Strategy
    We position your property in front of the right audience, using professional marketing to maximize visibility and sales value.

  • Development Consulting
    For buyers considering development projects, we provide guidance on market positioning, planning and execution strategies.

  • Valuation and Market Research
    We deliver detailed assessments to ensure you are paying the right price or receiving fair value for your property.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 04:09
(UTC+1:00, Europe/Podgorica)
Monday
10:00 - 17:00
Tuesday
10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday
10:00 - 17:00
Thursday
10:00 - 17:00
Friday
10:00 - 17:00
Saturday
10:00 - 17:00
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Montenegro
Milena Bošković
Milena Bošković
22 properties
